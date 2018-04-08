Gasly ‘super happy’ after stunning P4 finish

Pierre Gasly was “super happy” with his fourth place in the Bahrain GP, only the seventh time that Toro Rosso have been P4 or higher in 227 races.

Gasly achieved a career-high sixth place in Saturday’s qualifying, showing that the STR13 had pace around the Bahrain International circuit.

He turned that into points on Sunday.

He told reporters: “It’s unbelievable, sixth in qualifying and fourth in the race.

“We never expected something like this. I’m super happy, struggling to realise.

“Big thanks to the team because the car was fantastic all weekend and today there was an opportunity and we had the car to take this.

“I don’t really know what to say. I’m just super happy.

“Definitely we made a step this weekend.

“I don’t know if we will be as fast in other races.

“For now we just need to enjoy as it’s a great day for the team and for Honda and myself.”