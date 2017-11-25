Grosjean apologises to Ricciardo, sort of

Romain Grosjean has apologised to Daniel Ricciardo, not so much for blocking him in Abu Dhabi but for missing his middle finger salute.

Ricciardo wasn’t happy with the Haas driver as he ruined his first hot lap on the ultrasofts in Friday’s second practice.

He showed his displeasure with a wave of the middle finger.

Grosjean, though, missed that too.

Sorry dude, it was dark out there, didn't see it 🤣 https://t.co/TAoAfGBF7L — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 24, 2017

Hey @RGrosjean it's not what it looks like 😂 pic.twitter.com/nWCXtELg2t — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) November 24, 2017

As for his Friday in Abu Dhabi, which saw him finish at the bottom of the timesheets, he said: “The morning was good, the afternoon wasn’t.

“We struggled to get everything to work when night fell. We then had an electrical issue which stopped our day.

“That clearly wasn’t ideal as FP2 is the only representative session for qualifying and the race. We’re going to put everything we can together to find a solution for tomorrow.”