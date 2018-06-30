Grosjean starts P5: ‘Nice I still know how to drive’

Romain Grosjean qualified in P5 for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon, splitting the two Red Bulls at their home race.

The Frenchman is still yet to score a point in 2018, having missed out on the points in his home grand prix last time out, thanks to a penalty.

The Haas driver admitted he was pleased with his qualifying performance, as he knew the run he was on needed to stop.

“I’m very happy. I want tomorrow to go well it is nice that I still know how to drive and it was a bad spiral going on and it was hard to stop it,” Grosjean said.

The Frenchman did not believe that the team would be able to catch the Red Bulls, yet alone split them in qualifying.

“It is great we have built our weekend nicely, we didn’t think we could catch one of the Red Bull but we did,” he added. “We are in a good spot to score some points. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully we stay out of trouble.”

Grosjean also said that he knew how to start from the third row, and that he is happy within the team at this moment in time.

“I have started in P6 last year, so we will see how it goes. We are in a nice place and we have been consistently fast.”

Grosjean initially qualified P6 for Sunday’s race, but Sebastian Vettel’s three-place grid penalty for blocking Carlos Sainz means he moves up a place to P5.