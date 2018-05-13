Grosjean insists there was ‘not much I could do’

After his first lap incident at Turn 3 of the Spanish Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean said that there was not much he could do.

The Frenchman got away from the start well, but lost the rear of his Haas round the fast right-hander, collecting Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg in the process.

Grosjean said: “I lost the rear end of the car and I tried to put it back as long as I could but it just didn’t work.

“I don’t think there was much I could do. If I had braked, the car would have slid the same way. I tried to stay on the throttle to spin it to try not and face other people. It didn’t work but I don’t think there was anything different.”

Grosjean is one of two drivers yet to score a point in 2018, with Sergey Sirotkin being the other. The Frenchman puts his latest incident down to reflexes.

He added: “It’s a human reflex if you look at Rosberg in 2016 and Schumacher in 2010. If I had braked I would have stayed in the middle [of the track] and it would have been the same thing. Unfortunately once the car started going forwards again onto the track, it was very difficult.”