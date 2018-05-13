Grosjean slapped with Monaco grid penalty

Romain Grosjean has been given a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Monaco after causing a collision on the first lap of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Haas driver pleaded his innocence after crashing out in spectacular fashion at Turn 3, collecting Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly in the process.

Grosjean was called to the stewards’ room to discuss the incident and race officials took issue with his decision to come back across the track and toward the field of cars.

“The driver explained to the stewards that he felt that his momentum was going to carry him to the center of the track, and therefore made the decision to apply power in an attempt to cross to the right side of the track and get out of the way of the cars behind,” said the stewards’ statement.

“However, while crossing he moved into the line of cars #27 and #10.

“The driver stated to the stewards that he made the decision to cross the track, trying to avoid the other cars and that he felt this was his best option.

“The stewards found that while it is speculation as to where the driver’s car would have ended up had he chosen other alternatives, it is certain that while crossing the track in front of the following pack of cars, which he chose to do, that a collision occurred.

“Further, in reviewing the video, the stewards found that the car was following the line on the left side of the track and was almost fully off the track, when he made the decision to cross it.”

Two points have also been added to his superlicence, taking him to five within a 12-month period.