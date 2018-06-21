Grosjean’s Canadian qualy engine back in the mix

His Canadian GP qualifying have been undone in a massive plume of smoke, however, Ferrari have given Haas the go-ahead to reuse Romain Grosjean’s engine in France.

Grosjean did not complete a single lap during qualifying in Montreal as the Ferrari engine in the back of his VF18 appeared to let go, spewing plumes of thick white smoke.

It looked as if that engine was out of the game with Grosjean moving onto his third and final penalty-free power unit.

However, good news for the Frenchman and Haas a whole, Ferrari have examined the power unit and blamed an oil leak for the problem.

As such is it back in the mix.

“It will be in the car again tomorrow,” team boss Guenther Steiner told reporters at Paul Ricard. “No damage, which is good. It is the last thing we needed.

“It went back to Ferrari and they inspected it, they said there was no internal damage.

“We just got that news on Friday last week.

“We had to bring a new engine into the pool but at the moment we don’t foresee a grid penalty for the engine or one of the components.”