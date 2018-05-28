Hamilton calls for Monaco to be changed

Lewis Hamilton has made two suggestions to Prince Albert about how the Monaco Grand Prix can be changed for the better.

Hamilton said he would have fallen asleep on the sofa had he watched Sunday’s race at home due to the lack of race action in Monte Carlo.

Fernando Alonso was also very vocal about how boring the race was, and Hamilton said it was a big shame that this is how races often play out at the iconic street circuit.

“We were just cruising around from lap six,” Hamilton said. “It wasn’t really racing. Ultimately we were turned down and just cruising around to make sure we got to the end.”

“Monaco has the biggest build-up and is the most special race of the season and it is just a shame that the race isn’t as exciting as the whole spectacle and the track actually is.

“In qualifying it is epic and through practice there is no place like it, but in the race we just weren’t ever pushing.