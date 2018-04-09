Hamilton re-lives his ‘risky’ triple overtake

Lewis Hamilton pulled off the stand-out overtake of the Bahrain Grand Prix as he took three cars in one corner and made up ground from a cautious start.

Hamilton started ninth in Bahrain after a gearbox penalty saw him drop five places on the grid.

He opted for a cautious start, losing a position to fall to tenth, however, he came to life with an incredible pass on three cars in one corner.

The Brit overtook Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg down into Turn 1 but admits it was a risk.

“It definitely was not an easy manoeuvre to pull off – it’s quite risky,” he said.

“But I’d lost so much ground at the start, you know, [because] I was trying to be cautious.

“I had a lot of people ahead and it’s a long, long race.

“So I was trying to take it easy and I lost a lot of ground at the start, so I needed to come back.

“The 3-in-1 manoeuvre was very helpful, but unfortunately not enough to get close enough [to the front].”

The pass…