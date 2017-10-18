Hamilton, Hartley in USGP press conference line-up

Lewis Hamilton will face the media in Austin as he prepares for a weekend in which he could win a fourth World title while Brendon Hartley gears up for his F1 debut.

Hamilton, Hartley and new Renault signing Carlos Sainz are scheduled to attend Thursday’s opening press conference for the United States GP weekend.

They’ll be joined by Marcus Ericsson with the press conference to start at 11am local time.

Part Two involves the recently criticised Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg and the only two drivers racing for an American team, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

As for Friday’s team boss line-up that includes Zak Brown, Bob Fernley, Toto Wolff and Haas team boss Gene Haas.

The post-qualifying and post-race press conferences will, as always, involve the top three drivers from the respective events.