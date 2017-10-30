Hamilton: ‘Horrible way’ to wrap up the title

Lewis Hamilton admits finishing P9 having spent much of the Mexican Grand Prix running at the back of the field was a “horrible way” to wrap up his fourth World title.

Despite only needing fifth place to secure the title, the Mercedes driver went into Sunday’s race adamant that he was going for the win.

He tangled with title rival Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap, both drivers forced to pit and dropping to the back of the field.

Hamilton had a tough time working his way into the top ten, eventually finishing P9.

But with Vettel only recovering to fourth, the title was Hamilton’s.

It wasn’t, however, the way Hamilton wanted to do it with the Brit insisting he was not at fault for the opening lap drama.

“It was a horrible way to do it, to be honest,” he said. “But what can I do?

“I told you I wasn’t going to go easy at Turn 1. And I don’t think I was too aggressive or anything like that, I placed my car in the perfect position.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the replay, but I left a lot of space for the car behind. So, you know, still I rise, that’s all I’m going to say.

“I kept going, I kept going back, and… I think really I want to say a big thank you to all the guys back at Brixworth and Brackley. Guys, thank you so much for all your hard work.

“Winning the Constructors’ Championship was already a huge feat, and helping me achieve this incredible accomplishment, I’m so grateful.”