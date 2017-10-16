Hamilton: The lone star of Austin, Texas

Lewis Hamilton has become synonymous with success at Circuit of The Americas and, in 2017, he is chasing an historic sixth United States Grand Prix win. Here’s how the Brit became the lone star of Austin, Texas…

Although Hamilton claimed his first United States Grand Prix win at Indianapolis in 2007, it was at Circuit of The Americas where the three-time World Champion cemented his legacy.

In 2012, Hamilton was locked in a titanic battle with then World Championship leader Sebastian Vettel…

But, after Vettel got stuck behind HRT backmarker Narain Karthikeyan, Hamilton swooped in for the kill and marked a memorable opening race in Austin, Texas, with a thrilling victory.

Victory would taste pretty sweet for Vettel in 2013 – setting a then new Formula 1 record for most consecutive wins within a single season (8) – but ever since then, Hamilton has made the top spot on the podium in Austin, Texas, a second home.

In 2014, Hamilton took a big leap toward a second World Championship title by coming alive on race day. Starting from second on the grid, the Brit lurked patiently in the background, waiting to make a move on pole-sitter and team-mate Nico Rosberg.

A mistake from the German forced him wide, allowing Hamilton to breeze past and lap up the victory celebrations later…

Then, a year later, came what Hamilton described as the “greatest moment of my life” – winning a third World Championship title at Circuit of The Americas.

The torrential rain throughout the weekend in Austin, Texas, made the 2015 race one of the best of the season and one that not many will forget in a hurry.

In the dying stages of an epic race, a sense of deja vu for Rosberg and Hamilton, with the former running wide and Hamilton on hand to clinch a World Championship-winning overtake.

And a well-earned drink…

While the World Championship would evade Hamilton in 2016, he certainly did not go down without a fight by winning a fifth United States Grand Prix, a fourth at Circuit of The Americas and a 50th win of his career.

History also awaits in 2017, as Hamilton can move clear of Michael Schumacher and take top spot on the all-time winners’ list at the United States Grand Prix with a whopping six wins.

Fancy creating an ‘I was there’ moment?

Ticket information

For more information on Circuit of The Americas and how to purchase tickets for the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, please visit www.thecircuit.com.

First-time visitors might be surprised to find themselves being entertained with live music as they walk through the terminal at Austin’s airport, but they shouldn’t be. Live music, and music in many other forms, is everywhere in Austin. Musicians play throughout the city, from the Red River District which includes the famous 6th Street, to Rainy Street, South Congress and beyond.

The state capital is also home to Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater (ACL Live) – a state-of-the-art, 2,750 person capacity live music venue that hosts approximately 100 concerts a year.

Austin lives and breathes its title, Live Music Capital of the World®, with many festivals, showcasing local and international talent throughout the year, including Austin City Limits which takes place the first 2 weekends of October every year at Zilker Park and Sound on Sound festival in November at the Lost Pines Forest – but there’s so much more to the city, from the food truck scene to gourmet restaurants, outdoor adventures on Lady Bird Lake, to vintage shopping, sports, amazing art and one hell of a nightlife scene including our famous Austin bats!

For more inspiration: visitaustin.org

Book your 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix experience with Thomas Cook

4 night break hotel and ticket from £999.00

Your experience includes a great choice of hotel accommodation with daily breakfast, weekend General Admission ticket and a merchandise pack including bag, sun cream, poncho, pen, earplugs, ticket wallet and lanyard.

All packages are subject to availability and confirmation at the time of booking.

https://www.thomascooksport.com/Motorsports/Formula-1-USA-Grand-Prix

Need expert advice about your Grand Prix Break? Call us on 01733 224 834 or email us at motorsport.sales@thomascooksport.com