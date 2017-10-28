Hamilton: Ultrasoft run was one of my best

Lewis Hamilton reckons his long run on the ultrasoft tyres on Friday in Mexico was probably the most “consistent” he has ever put in.

Hamilton was second fastest in both Friday practices at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, losing out to Valtteri Bottas in the morning and Daniel Ricciardo in the afternoon.

Second practice got off to a dubious start for Hamilton, who could wrap up a fourth World title this Sunday.

He spun early in the session out of Turn 11, destroying the set of supersoft tyres that he was on.

That meant he did most of his afternoon’s work on the ultrasofts but that, he says, proved worthwhile.

“It didn’t really start out great, particularly in the second session with the big spin on my first lap,” Hamilton explained.

“That really threw off the session and obviously made it a little bit tricky to get the run on the supersoft so I put myself on the back foot.

“But the single lap and then the long run on the ultrasoft was probably one of the best I’ve ever done.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done 26 laps that consistent, apart from in the race maybe.

“We got lots of information, the track was feeling better in the second session once the temperature came up.”