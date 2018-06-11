Hartley ‘fit, healthy and ready for the next race’

Brendon Hartley has declared that he is “fit, healthy” after undergoing scans at a local hospital following his Canadian GP crash.

Hartley’s race ended at Turn 5 when he was shunted into the wall by Lance Stroll.

The impact briefly launched him into the air before he collected Stroll on the way down and sent both drivers into retirement.

The duo were taken to the medical centre for checks before Hartley was flown to a local hospital for further examinations.

He underwent two electrocardiogram tests, passing both, before returning to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday evening.

“I got a good run on Lance out of Turn 4 on the outside, but he lost the car which put us both into the wall,” said the Toro Rosso driver.

“It’s very disappointing as there was room to make the overtake, and I was looking forward to a strong race.

“It’s a frustrating way to end the Canadian Grand Prix as I’ve been really happy with my performance all weekend.

“I was delayed getting back to the circuit because I was flown to the hospital for precautionary checks.

“However, I’m definitely fit, healthy, and ready for the next race.”