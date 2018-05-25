Hartley sets sights on top 10 in Monaco

Brendon Hartley thinks Toro Rosso are “definitely in the fight” for points in Monaco and his first target will be to reach Q3 on Saturday.

The Red Bull junior team showed some good pace on the hypersoft tyres in Monte Carlo and Hartley is hoping to get his season back on track by building on that initial momentum.

“It was a really positive day,” Hartley said.

“It’s awesome to drive around Monaco for the first time in a Formula 1 car. It’s a special feeling around here, dancing from wall to wall.

“In terms of performance, I think straight away we were in the top 10 on the hypersoft.

“We finished the morning P12, but running on the harder compound tyre, which looked positive.

“In the afternoon, I was 11th on the hypersoft, which is promising. It’s very close to the cars ahead and also the cars behind.

“We’re definitely in the fight, and the goal has to be Q3.”