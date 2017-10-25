Home run for Celis Jr in Mexican practice

Force India test driver Alfonso Celis Jr will return to the cockpit of the VJM10 for Friday’s opening practice for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Celis Jr, who joined Force India at the end of 2015, will continue his development programe with the team at his home track.

The 21-year-old will take to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez along with Sergio Perez, ensuring an all-Mexican line-up for Force India in FP1.

Esteban Ocon will return to action for the second session.