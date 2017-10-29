Horner feared Verstappen DNF in Mexico

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has reflected on a “nerve-racking” experience watching Max Verstappen fly to a third win of his career at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Verstappen got the better of pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel at the start and dominated the race from then on, but retirements to four Renault-powered cars made for uncomfortable viewing on the Red Bull pit wall.

“Unbelievable. We couldn’t slow him down,” Horner told Sky F1.

“He had an unbelievable start. It’s amazing how quickly he gets on the radio [to celebrate moves].

“He dominated the Grand Prix and it was a question of slowing him down.

“We had two concerns, one was reliability – we kept seeing fellow cars with similar power units dropping out – and it was quite nerve-racking that something might happen for Max but he controlled everything.

“The last four races I think we’ve had the best car on a Sunday. That’s testimony for all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. It’s a great way to be finishing the season, but would rather we had two cars finishing.

Asked about what Verstappen can achieve in his career, he added: “Max is certainly right up there [on greatest talents to come through Red Bull]. It’s still very early in his career.

“This year has been tough for him as he’s had so many weekends when things haven’t gone right for him but he’s kept his head down and these last few races they’ve come together for him.

“We’ve got two races left and I think we have a chance in both of them.”