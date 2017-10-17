How COTA became home to the U.S. Grand Prix

After 2007, the United States Grand Prix desperately needed a new home – step forward Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

A combination of bad timing, dwindling attendance figures and a controversial final race at the Brickyard circuit in Indianapolis all contributed to the collapse of Formula 1 in America.

Scenes like the 2005 United States Grand Prix, when only six cars started the race, did not help.

But, in 2010, the start of a new dawn arrived as COTA struck a 10-year deal to host the United States Grand Prix from 2012.

Circuit of The Americas has taken inspiration from the likes of Silverstone and Interlagos, but the daunting first corner is the real stand-out.

The track was christened in 2012, in true American style as the legendary Mario Andretti dusted off his World Championship-winning Lotus 79 for the ceremonial first laps a month before the F1 inaugural race at COTA…

Circuit of The Americas then made an immediate impression on the drivers, especially Fernando Alonso…

“The track seems spectacular,” stated the two-time World Champion at the time.

Lewis Hamilton, a four-time winner at Circuit of The Americas, added: “It’s an interesting track and it looks fantastic to drive.”

Since 2012, Circuit of The Americas has put the United States Grand Prix back on the map again and is set to continue to uphold the integrity and prestige of Formula 1 – as well as the sport’s continuing growth – in America for many years to come.

First-time visitors might be surprised to find themselves being entertained with live music as they walk through the terminal at Austin’s airport, but they shouldn’t be. Live music, and music in many other forms, is everywhere in Austin. Musicians play throughout the city, from the Red River District which includes the famous 6th Street, to Rainy Street, South Congress and beyond.

The state capital is also home to Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater (ACL Live) – a state-of-the-art, 2,750 person capacity live music venue that hosts approximately 100 concerts a year.

Austin lives and breathes its title, Live Music Capital of the World®, with many festivals, showcasing local and international talent throughout the year, including Austin City Limits which takes place the first 2 weekends of October every year at Zilker Park and Sound on Sound festival in November at the Lost Pines Forest – but there’s so much more to the city, from the food truck scene to gourmet restaurants, outdoor adventures on Lady Bird Lake, to vintage shopping, sports, amazing art and one hell of a nightlife scene including our famous Austin bats!

For more inspiration: visitaustin.org

