Hulkenberg aims to finish where he begins

Nico Hulkenberg is hoping to finish Sunday’s Abu Dhabi GP where he starts it, P7, as that would give Renault a good chance of finishing sixth in the Constructors’ Championship.

The German will line up seventh at the Yas Marina circuit on Friday evening after a solid showing in qualifying where he was best of the rest behind the leading three teams.

And with Renault just four points behind Toro Rosso in the Constructors’, and Toro Rosso starting on the back row of the grid, should Hulkenberg finish where he starts, Renault will take P6.

“We know it’s only qualifying and anything can happen in the race, but we’ve put ourselves in a good position,” he said.

“I had one of my best qualy laps this year in Q2 and I was very pleased with that.

“We will approach tomorrow as a normal race, but are hoping we can hang on to that seventh place.”

He added: “The long run pace has felt pretty good and I have felt strong in the car so we are as confident as we can be at this stage.”