Hulkenberg: ‘Nothing compares to Monaco’

Nico Hulkenberg has said “there is no place” like Monaco and that a “unique” weekend is in store.

The Renault driver had a strong start to the season with three consecutive points finishes. But, he arrives in Monaco on the back of two straight race retirements.

‘The Hulk’ is not letting that affect him, especially now he is back at his home from home.

“Nothing compares to Monaco, there is no place like it,” Hulkenberg said via the official Renault website.

“It’s the highlight of the year and the race I most look forward to.

“It’s just so unique and special in every aspect; the glitz, the glamour, the circuit itself, the whole vibe is amazing throughout the weekend.

“It’s one of those tracks which give you a sensation of speed and, in turn, a real buzz.

“It’s a nice change up to the normal routine. It feels a bit strange to go home every night and between sessions, but I like that and it puts me at ease a little bit.

“I quite enjoy going out on the scooter or biking around the track.

Hulkenberg also spoke about what is needed to master the streets of Monaco.

He added: “From a physical point of view, it’s not the most demanding circuit, but it requires a lot of concentration, precision and discipline.

“It’s not a high G-force track, as it’s mainly low speed, but it’s full on, a busy lap and means concentration levels have to be on point.

“Any error will put you in the wall and that means game over. You have to be confident as a driver in Monaco, and believe in your car.

“It’s usually a thrilling race, anything can happen, even though overtaking is difficult. But that’s the challenge, and I really love racing at Monaco.”