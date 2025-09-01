Colton Herta will not join the F1 grid next season, making it clear to his IndyCar fans that he will “never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down, never gonna run around and desert you”.

And so, with an iconic Rick Astley tune setting the stage, rumours of the American swapping series next season came to an end.

Colton Herta commits himself to IndyCar in Rick Astley style

Herta was linked to a move to Formula 1 last year, said to be in the running for a Racing Bulls seat only to be denied by the FIA’s super licence regulations. To be eligible to enter Formula 1, a driver needs 40 points, but Herta had only 32.

As attention shifted to F1 2026, Herta was again linked to Formula 1, but this time Cadillac – the sport’s new 11th team.

The leading American candidate to join F1’s newest American team, Herta’s chances of swapping series ended last week when Cadillac team principal confirmed tried-and-tested F1 race winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as the team’s drivers.

Herta wasn’t particularly heartbroken.

“Alright, so I know there have been a lot of rumours of what I’m going to do next year,” the Andretti Global driver posted in a video on X.

“It’s been a long decision for me, a hard decision.

“I’ve finally made that decision, and I appreciate everything that has happened and all the fan support for me this season, but this is going to be an exciting…”

And so the social media clip broke into Rick Astley singing ‘Never gonna give you up’.

See ya in 2026. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/WfSrXshok8 — Colton Herta (@ColtonHerta) August 31, 2025

Starting with, “we’re no strangers to love, you know the rules and so do I” before being the “full commitment” that one wouldn’t get from “any other guy”.

And in case you don’t know the rest…

“I just wanna tell you how I’m feeling,

“Gotta make you understand,

“Never gonna give you up,

“Never gonna let you down,

“Never gonna run around and desert you,

“Never gonna make you cry,

“Never gonna say goodbye,

“Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you.”

The 25-year-old’s commitment to IndyCar was all but decided when Lowdon announced Perez and Bottas.

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent,” said the team boss. “They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1.

“But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team. Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life.

“A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding.”

Herta, and America’s other F1 hopefuls, will have to wait until 2027 to make their mark although reports suggest both Perez and Bottas have multi-year deals.

Read next: F1 2026 driver line-up: Lewis Hamilton and other drivers already confirmed for 2026