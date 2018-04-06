Just a ‘normal Friday’ says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes “definitely” have some work to do after being pipped by Ferrari in practice in Bahrain.

While Kimi Raikkonen set the pace with a 1:29.817, the Mercedes drivers seemed to struggle the most to make big gains with the supersoft tyres.

Valtteri Bottas improved from his soft tyre run by less than a tenth of a second while Hamilton had traffic on his two laps.

As such the British racer finished Friday’s running down in fourth place, 0.655s off the pace.

“It’s been a normal Friday, we’ve got through all our programme,” he said.

“It looks very close between all the teams and we definitely have got some work to do to try and see if we can eke out to be ahead of the others.”

He added: “The tyres have felt the best they’ve felt here in years; very stable and with less degradation. The track is great and it’s amazing at night-time.”