Kimi and Max try hard to be happy

Put on the spot after Lewis Hamilton’s championship triumph in Mexico, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen tried really hard to congratulate the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen claimed his third Formula 1 race win in Mexico City on Sunday while Raikkonen was third.

That, though, had little impact on the championship with Hamilton’s P9 securing his fourth World title.

Asked for a “few words” on Hamilton’s achievement, that’s exactly what Raikkonen and Verstappen gave.

KR: I think you have to go and talk to him.

The reply: We will do, but the achievement?

KR: Well, it’s great for him, a lot of wins, a lot of championships. Good, but what can I say? I think…

MV: Basically, you don’t care, right?

KR: No, I don’t! Can we be happy about it? In a way yes, but…

MV: I think we’d prefer to be in that position, right?

KR: You can be happy for him but inside, you know, you…