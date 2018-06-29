Kubica: My 2019 options look limited

Robert Kubica believes that his choices of race seats for the 2019 season rests on other driver choices, and that there may not be much available.

The Pole was overlooked as Williams chose Sergey Sirotkin for their second seat for this season, but the Russian is yet to score a point in Formula 1.

Kubica has said that he has to be realistic, and he admits that there might not be many options to choose from.

“I am only targeting to be on the grid with Williams,” Kubica said. “My target is to be in the grid and then we will see. Of course realistically speaking there are not many teams I can realistically end up with or talk with.”

The Pole drove the Williams in FP1 in Austria on Friday morning, but finished bottom of the 20 drivers in the session.

He says that things can change quickly, however, and that the performance of the Williams would not put him off driving for them next year.

“I think nobody was expecting Williams, which is a midfield team, to struggle so much,” the Pole said. “I think nobody expected Sauber [to be] fighting for midfield positions and going into Q3. Things can change very quickly in Formula 1.

“The team, I think, has potential and shown in the past that they can do a good job and deliver a good car and I don’t think that in a couple of months all the people become not capable of doing it,” he added.

“Of course there are things to be sorted but this we keep internally. As every team in the paddock, you can always improve.”