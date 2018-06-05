Latifi handed FP1 drive for home grand prix

Nicholas Latifi will take to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday morning, handed an FP1 drive by Force India.

The team’s official reserve and development driver will out the VJM11 through its paces at his home circuit.

Maple leaf power! 🍁 @NicholasLatifi will make his FP1 debut with the team at the Canadian Grand Prix – his home race. We’re counting on the local fans to give him an incredible welcome! #canadiangp pic.twitter.com/aYIBFVZQUV — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) June 4, 2018

“I have no doubt that driving in the FP1 at my home grand prix will be one of the biggest highlights of my year!” said the 22-year-old Canadian.

“As much as I will be looking to enjoy the opportunity I know I am there to do a job for the team.

“I’m hoping to give them as much valuable feedback as possible to help push along the program going into FP2.”