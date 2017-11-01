Leclerc, Celis Jr complete Pirelli tyre test

Charles Leclerc and Alfonso Celis Jr have added to their Formula 1 experience by racking up over 100 laps each at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Sauber and Force India stayed behind in Mexico City in order to take part in Pirelli's latest tyre test as data continues to be collected for the proposed 2018 compounds.

After taking part in FP1 in Mexico on Friday, Leclerc and Celis Jr returned to the wheel of the Sauber C36-Ferrari and Force India VJM10 respectively for a full day of running.

Leclerc, who is set to join Sauber on a full-time basis in 2018, completed 116 laps, while Celis Jr recorded 115 laps on slicks in warm conditions.

Force India have now packed up and left Mexico City, but Leclerc and Sauber are staying on for another day to test again.