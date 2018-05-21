Leclerc: First home race will be ‘unforgettable’

Charles Leclerc has said “there a lot of emotions” for him as he prepares for an “unforgettable” first home race.

The Monegasque’s stock has continued to rise after consecutive points finishes in Baku and Spain.

And the Sauber driver will be following up by fulfilling a life-long dream this weekend.

“There are a lot of emotions for me, with my first Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix coming up this weekend,” Leclerc said in Sauber’s official race preview.

“I have dreamt of being part of this event ever since I was a child and it is incredible for this dream to finally come true.

“It will be nice to have my friends and family there to support me, and I look forward to sharing this special moment with the Monegasque people.

“Driving on city circuits is something I always enjoy, and I love the challenge that it brings to me as a driver.

“Although I know the city well, it will be a completely new experience for me to drive on the streets of Monte Carlo in a Formula 1 car.

“I look forward to gaining a different perspective on my home town.

“It will be an unforgettable weekend for me, and I can’t wait for it to start.”