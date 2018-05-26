Leclerc: Third straight Q2 ‘feels amazing’

Charles Leclerc has said that reaching Q2 for the third consecutive grand prix weekend “feels amazing”.

The Sauber Alfa Romeo driver has finished also the points in the last two, with a P6 in Baku, and P10 in Barcelona.

And the Monegasque says that doing it on his home track makes it that little bit better.

“I am really happy about today’s qualifying,.” Leclerc said on the team’s website. “Finishing in Q2 for the third time in a row feels amazing, and achieving this in my home town makes it even more special.”

“It was a good day overall, and everything seemed to come together well.

“We are at a challenging circuit and the whole team did a really good job in extracting the maximum from the car.”

Leclerc will start from P14 for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, and the rookie is excited at the prospect of his first race in the principality in motorsport’s top tier.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow, when I will be part of the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time ever in Formula 1,” he added. “A big dream is coming true, and I cannot wait for it to start.”