Leclerc ‘very happy’ with first Q2 showing

Making it into Q2 for the first time in his fledgling F1 career, Charles Leclerc was “very happy” with his P14 in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Sauber rookie made it out of Q1 by setting the 11th fastest time in the opening qualifying segment at the Baku street circuit.

Booking his first appearance in Q2, he posted a 1:44.8 to finish 14th fastest.

Yesss ! First Q2 of the year, but tomorrow is the most important part. Let's push to make it a good one ! pic.twitter.com/2R2G7NvYd1 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 28, 2018

The Frenchman’s qualifying position meant he also finished the day as the third fastest Ferrari-powered driver, beating both Haas cars and his own team-mate Marcus Ericsson.

“I am very happy with my qualifying,” said Leclerc.

“I had a great lap in Q1, which enabled me to advance into Q2.

“It is the first time I achieved that since the beginning of the season, which is a great step for me to make as a rookie.

“The whole team has done a great job to make this possible.

“I have learned a lot over the past three race weekends, and am feeling more comfortable with all of the procedures and the car with each session.”