‘Loose screw’ set off Vettel’s fire extinguisher

Friday’s running in Mexico was rather uncomfortable for Sebastian Vettel, especially as the fire extinguisher went off inside his car.

Putting in the laps in Friday’s second practice, the Ferrari driver informed his pit wall that “something burst.”

Worryingly, he added: “There’s acid or something on my seat.”

The German pitted and was sporting a notable damp white patch on his overalls when he climbed out of the car.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked what caused the fire extinguisher to go off.

“Some screw came loose and obviously the pressure found its way out which wasn’t that pleasant for me.”

Back in the car in a clean race suit, Vettel finished fourth fastest with a 1:18.051 using Pirelli’s ultrasoft tyres.

That put him just 0.250s slower than Daniel Ricciardo in a session where the top-six were separated by half a second.

“I’m not really looking at that,” he replied when told the top-six were close.

“Our car is fine.

“We didn’t get a smooth session with the extinguisher bursting on one run.

“But overall it is okay but we have some work to do.”