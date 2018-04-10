Lowe issues rally cry after Bahrain disappointment

Paddy Lowe says Williams need to band together and “work intelligently and diligently” to solve their current pace problem.

Williams put in yet another wretched performance at last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll featured on the bottom two rows of the grid and would have been last in the race were it not for post-race penalties for two other drivers.

Sirotkin reckons they “must have looked from idiots from the outside” while Stroll feels “everything” is wrong.

But rather than criticise the team, technical chief Lowe says they need to rally together.

“It was not a great end to a very tough weekend for the team. We didn’t have the pace to compete with any other cars except ourselves,” said Lowe.

“We have clearly got to go away and look deeply into what has affected our pace, even relative to where we were in Melbourne just two weeks ago.

“We’ll see what we can do in the short time available between now and China next week.

“This is a time to stick together as a team and work intelligently and diligently on the problems we face.”