Magnussen on ‘bunched up’ traffic in Q2

Kevin Magnussen says there was no way he could move out of Sebastian Vettel’s way in Q2 in Canada such was the “bunched up” traffic.

With drivers looking to find space before starting their final flying lap in Montreal, Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz were all bunched up ahead of the pit entrance.

That proved problematic for Vettel who was on a hot lap on the hypersoft tyres and closing fast.

The Ferrari driver was forced to hit the brakes and abort the lap as there was no way around the traffic.

Despite the four holding him up, none were penalised as Magnussen explains there was nothing they could do to get out of Vettel’s way.

“I was pretty surprised as well,” said the Haas driver.

“He was on a flying lap, so we all tried to get out of his way.

“But you are also trying to stay out of the other cars’ way, and trying not to have an accident, while looking in your mirrors.

“It’s not an easy situation.

“What are you going to do? I don’t think there’s much.

“That situation was a bit unlucky – we were all bunched up.

“Because people tried to stay out of his way they all braked, and went really slow in a fast bit of the track to let him past.

“I arrived there and saw three cars stopped on the track so I then looked in my mirror and saw him not far away so I did the same.

“We all did that, four cars trying to let him past.

“It was pretty messy, but I don’t know what you’re going to do about it.”