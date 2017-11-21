Massa braced for emotional farewell

Felipe Massa is expecting an “emotional weekend” in Abu Dhabi as the Williams driver says farewell to the team, and Formula 1 as a whole.

For the second year running, the Abu Dhabi season finale marks Massa’s retirement party.

This year, though, the Brazilian is adamant it is definitely his last.

“For me, it will be quite an emotional weekend as it will be my final race with Williams as well as my final race in Formula One,” he said.

“I am looking forward to it and plan to enjoy every moment, to finish my Formula One career on a high note!”

He added: “Abu Dhabi is always a nice race and a place I always like to visit. The people go crazy for Formula One as well, so I hope to see the track completely full!

“There are so many parties and boats around the track, and so many people enjoying themselves and getting excited for the race. The track infrastructure is one of the best in the world too.”

As for Lance Stroll, this will be his first time racing in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, however, it is not one that he is really looking forward to.

“I went there last year just after I was confirmed as a Williams Martini Racing driver, and it was a great event. In my view, it is a wonderful place to finish off the season,” he said.

“It is in the desert and they really put on a show, so this will certainly be a fitting end to the season.

“The circuit itself wouldn’t be my favourite as it is very stop and go and doesn’t have a great flow to it but, despite that, the show is great and so good for the fans. One very interesting thing is the pit lane exit which is in a tunnel under the track, which is pretty different.”