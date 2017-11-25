Massa vows to ‘risk everything’ in final race

Felipe Massa has promised to have fun in his final race in Formula 1 and was delighted with the lap that put him into the top-10 shoot-out.

Both Williams cars were struggling in Q2 but the Brazilian produced a fantastic lap in order to see him through to the final session and knock out former team-mate Fernando Alonso in the process.

Massa will line up from 10th in Sunday's race and is going to leave everything he has out on the track.

"It was good. I'm so happy with the lap," Massa told Sky Sports F1.

"I don't know how I got into Q3, I was on the limit. But I was happy with my laps, taking the best out of the car.

"Almost perfect laps and that's what counts in the end. We are 10th but I think that was the best we could achieve today.

"You try everything you can, brake late, go early on the throttle. It worked. Unfortunately I'm 10th but the lap was perfect.

"It's a good way to retire, good races, good lap times. I'm happy that I'm finished with my head up and competitive.

"I want to have fun tomorrow. I have nothing to lose, risk everything you can. Let's have fun."