McLaren tipped to start ‘two-on-one bullying’ Red Bull in 2024

McLaren have been predicted to be able to produce a “two on one bullying’ situation on Red Bull next year should their form continue to improve.

While Red Bull have sewn up both titles, their job has got a little harder in recent months with McLaren making extraordinary gains in terms of upgrades.

It has led many to wonder what could have been had McLaren hit the ground running but one pundit has predicted a “two on one” fight next season.

McLaren backed to bring 2024 title fight to Red Bull

While both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are currently firing on all cylinders, the same cannot be said for the Red Bull duo.

Max Verstappen has been in the form of his career but Sergio Perez has been unable to find any consistency leading to not only him falling away in the title race but also question marks as to whether he will see out the final year of his contract.

That question will be answered at a later date but should Perez still be in the seat, F1 commentator Alex Brundle believes that could work in McLaren’s favour.

“They’re getting used to running at the front,” he said of McLaren on the BBC Chequered Flag podcast. “Critically as well. Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris might be delivering them a little bit of an issue by being so close together on track but it opens up some strategic windows for them into the future.

“If Sergio Perez cannot find form in that Red Bull, it’s going be two on one bullying, isn’t it? If McLaren are in the championship [fight] next year.”

Speaking on the McLaren duo, Brundle also put forward a theory as to why Piastri is having a better time of it currently.

“You’ve got to remember that Oscar Piastri is coming yes into his rookie season, but he’s also coming from Formula 2 and battling for championships,” Brundle said.

“He’s been battling wheel-to-wheel, year after year after year through the junior formulas.

“Lando Norris has had a period of years where his team-mate’s not necessarily been up with him, but he’s in been in the midfield of Formula 1, there’s been a lot more strategy. And so bizarrely, Oscar Piastri might be a little bit better versed even than Lando Norris, albeit that this is the world of Formula 1.”

