Miami Grand Prix on track for 2019

The United States could host two grands prix next year, with a possible race heading to Miami in October 2019.

Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York have all been touted as possible venues for a street race in the States, with Miami now the strong favourite following an official statement from Formula 1.

“Earlier today the City of Miami Commission took an important step by adding an item to their upcoming agenda, that if approved, will make way to bring Formula 1 to downtown Miami next season,” said Sean Bratches, the Managing Director Commercial Operations of Formula 1.

“We appreciate the community’s interest in hosting a Formula 1 race and look forward to working with local officials and stakeholders to bring this vision to life.

“With over half a billion fans worldwide, Formula 1 is the greatest racing spectacle on the planet, and Miami’s status as one of the world’s most iconic and glamourous cities, combined with its robust tourism infrastructure, makes Miami the perfect destination for Formula 1 and its fans.”

American entrepreneur, and supporter of the possible Miami Grand Prix, Stephen Ross, has explained why the city should host a race from next year.

Ross said: “Miami is a first-class global city and Formula 1 is a first-class global brand. In cooperation with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, I am confident we can deliver yet another global event that will be a destination for people from around the world and drive economic value to South Florida.

“From football and soccer to tennis and motorsports, Miami deserves only the best in music, food, art, fashion, and sports and entertainment, and that is exactly what we plan on delivering with a Formula 1 race.”

The City of Miami Commission will vote on the proposal next Thursday, May 10.

Formula 1 will not be making any further comment.