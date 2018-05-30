Miami will ‘end up being sued’ over F1 race

The city of Miami reckons it is only a matter of time before they are sued by local residents over the planned Miami Grand Prix.

Miami is moving forward with its bid to host a Formula 1 grand prix.

The American city could join the calendar as early as next season with its planned street race.

However, the grand prix is unlikely to go ahead without any problems.

“I was around back in the heyday of the Miami Grand Prix, and we’re going to have major activity that disrupts – either through noise or street closures – the lives of these thousands of residents,” Miami commissioner Joe Carollo told Motorsport.com.

“We’re going to end up being sued and I’m going to tell you that they’re probably going to win suits.

“As a family [the City Commission], we need to look at this.

“Having said that, I’m ready to move forward because this [step] is only authorising the administration to sit down, discuss and negotiate and come back to us for a final ruling.”

Miami’s mayor Francis Suarez revealed that while some homeowner associations had already expressed concerns, they were still open to discussing the race.

“The residents are our bosses,” he said. “And we have to take into account their concerns.

“The two major homeowner associations in the area have already expressed some concerns, but also said that this may be good for us. I think that’s a positive start.

“Often residents can start off in opposition, but the fact they’re open to working with promoters and other stakeholders, for me that’s a big positive.

“From what I’ve seen from the promoters, they are very conscientious that this is a race that does impact residents and businesses, and everything I’ve seen from them indicates that they’re going to listen and work hard to make everybody happy.”