More engine penalties for McLaren duo

Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne are both due to start at the back of the grid at the Mexican Grand Prix because of yet more engine penalties.

Alonso retired in Austin whilst running in the points and, as a result, is set for a 20-place grid drop for a new Honda engine, MGU-H and turbocharger.

His team-mate Vandoorne has racked up 35 places in penalties after a fresh install of all the elements that make up the power unit.

The latest penalties mean that McLaren-Honda have now gone through a whopping 109 engine elements on both cars this season, which is their last together before the divorce between the two parties is officially rubber-stamped.