Moss retires from public life

Sir Stirling Moss has decided to retire from public life following a long illness.

The 88-year-old, arguably the greatest driver to never to win the F1 World title, spent 134 days in a Singapore hospital in late 2016 as he battled a chest infection.

Upon returning home, Moss continued his recovery with his son Elliot revealing that he will now step away from public life.

His statement read: “To all of his many friends and fans around the world, who use this website for regular updates, my father would like to announce that he will be closing it down.

“Following his severe infections at the end of 2016 and his subsequent slow and arduous recovery, the decision has been made that, at the age of 88, the indefatigable man will finally retire, so that he and my mother (Susie) can have some much-deserved rest and spend more time with each other and the rest of the family.

“The entire and extended Moss clan thank everyone for all their love and support over the years and we wish you all a happy and prosperous 2018.”

Moss won 16 Formula 1 grand prix races and was runner-up in the championship on four occasions.