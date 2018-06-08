New ICE for Vettel, Renault-powered cars & STR

Sebastian Vettel, all six Renault powered cars and the Toro Rosso Honda pairing all have new internal combustion engines for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel, both Red Bull drivers, the Renault works team-mates and the McLaren lads are all running new ICEs this weekend after Ferrari and Red Bull introduced upgrades.

Honda also have an update with Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley’s STR13s fitted with the new ICE.

“We are introducing an updated PU for this event, fitting it to both cars,” said Honda technical director Toyoharu Tanabe. “The updates are mainly to the ICE, focusing on improving performance.”

None, though, have incurred penalties.

However, Daniel Ricciardo, Gasly and Hartley are knocking on the door as for all three it is their third ICE. All three have in fact reached the limit on all six engine elements.

Meanwhile Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen took new turbochargers, their third of three permitted elements meaning both are one away from penalties as are Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz who are running their third MGU-Hs.