New track limits to avoid Austin repeat

The FIA have responded to the controversial finish at the United States Grand Prix by adding new aggressive kerbs around the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico this weekend.

There was a very loose definition of track limits at the Circuit of The Americas, with Max Verstappen's podium spot taken away from him after exceeding them when overtaking Kimi Raikkonen on the final lap.

In order to stop drivers going off track to gain an advantage, a series of kerbs have been added ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Turns 1 and 2 now have 'sausage kerbs' installed and any drivers going off track there must re-join via going over speed bumps which will see them lose time.

F1 race director Charlie Whiting said: "For safety reasons, any driver who either passes to the left of or runs over the orange kerb sections on the driver's left between Turns 1 and 2, or who passes to the left of the bollard on the apex of Turn 2, must re-join the track by driving around the end of the orange kerb sections on the driver's left between Turns 2 and 3."

Speed bumps have also been added at Turn 8 and Turn 11.

Whiting added: "For safety reasons, any driver whose car passes completely behind the kerb on the apex of Turn 8 must re-join the track by keeping wholly to the right of the orange kerb parallel to the track on the exit of the corner.

"For safety reasons, any driver whose car passes completely behind the kerb on the apex of Turn 11 must rejoin the track by keeping wholly to the left of the orange kerb parallel to the track on the exit of the corner."