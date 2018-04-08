No overtaking changes as teams fail to agree

Formula 1 will not implement any changes, at least not this season or the next, to improve overtaking after the teams failed to reach an agreement in Bahrain.

The team principals met with the FIA in Bahrain on Saturday to discuss the sport’s lack of overtaking.

The FIA had called the emergency meeting after the season-opening Australian Grand Prix saw just five overtakes after the opening lap.

Motorsport’s governing body put a proposal on the table that included bigger DRS flaps and less complex front wings for 2019.

However, that, was rejected by the teams.

Meeting this morning on issue of overtaking has ended without any changes. Technical directors refused all proposals. But there is still a small chance rule changes for 2019 will agreed on in next strategy group meeting. #AMuS — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) April 7, 2018

As such the rules will remain the same come 2019 with changes only expected in 2021.