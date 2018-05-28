Ocon bows down to Mercedes team orders

Esteban Ocon has all-but confirmed he accepted team orders from Mercedes during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ocon, who is still under contract with the Silver Arrows, allowed Lewis Hamilton to pass uncontested just before the Nouvelle Chicane after the Brit pitted early to try and force an undercut on Sebastian Vettel ahead.

Quizzed about whether team orders were in effect, Ocon said: “I’m a Mercedes driver, you should ask the boss.

“It was pointless to fight with him, especially as he had new tyres.”

Asked if there was an ‘unwritten rule’ that Mercedes-powered Force India were not to make things difficult for the Silver Arrows, Ocon answered: “Maybe.”

Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure then got confirmation from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff that Ocon had been ordered to move aside.

“Yes, because that’s the way it is,” Wolff simply said.