Ocon: Force India pace was ‘fantastic’

Esteban Ocon secured his best result of the 2018 season, by finishing in P6 at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

The Frenchman only had one previous points finish, and had just a single point from the first five races of the season.

Ocon, who has only finished higher than P6 on two occasions in Formula 1, said that the car underneath him was quick.

“It was fantastic the pace we had today. At some points, I was quickest on track,” Ocon said. “I was catching Kimi [Raikkonen] and [Valtteri] Bottas towards the end.”

The Frenchman was asked by Sky Sports, whether there was any difference in opinions over the strategy call.

“I totally trust the team, we have a great understanding with tyres,” he added. “At points we were better than the others [on tyre wear].”