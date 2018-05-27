Ocon: Perfect grid slot to dream of Monaco podium

Starting Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix from sixth on the grid, Esteban Ocon admits he is dreaming of a first Formula 1 podium but says accepts it will be “very hard.”

Ocon was best of the rest in Saturday’s qualifying on the streets of Monte Carlo.

The Force India driver clocked a 1:12.061 to secure sixth place on the grid, benefitting from Max Verstappen’s failure to qualify after his FP3 shunt.

“We proved we are the strength of the paddock,” said Ocon.

“You know, with the resource we have, the money we have, the budget we have – and once again we come back and be ‘first of the others’.

“It is fantastic to see and you know and it is just fantastic for me to be working in this team – I enjoy every second with these professional people and today, you know, we start in a perfect position to look ahead.”

And his starting position for Sunday’s 78-lap race has the Frenchman dreaming of a first F1 podium.

He added: “It’s always in my dream you know, that podium of course, but if nothing happens it’s going to be very hard – but we are in the perfect position to think about it!”