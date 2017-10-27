Ocon unhappy with ‘dangerous’ sausage kerbs

The FIA’s decision to install sausage kerbs at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez could have dangerous consequences; that’s according to Esteban Ocon.

Following last Sunday’s debate over track limits, the result of Max Verstappen’s post-race penalty, the FIA took action in Mexico.

Motorsport’s governing body had sausage kerbs installed at Turns 1 and 2 with more between Turns 2 and 3 as well as Turns 7/8 and 11.

Ocon, though, says they could cause more harm than good.

“No one wants to go off, but it is a bit harsh,” he told Motorsport.com. “It is dangerous.

“You are going to launch and I think it’s not going to stay like this.

“I think if someone hits that they will have to make a chassis change.”

He added: “There’s no way to rejoin. We can’t rejoin the track so we have to cut the grass.”