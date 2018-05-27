P7 finish leaves Gasly feeling ‘super happy’

Pierre Gasly was “super happy” with his P7 finish in what was his first run in Monaco as a Formula 1 driver.

The Frenchman also already produced one of the performances of the season in Bahrain and he was back in the limelight once again in Monte Carlo.

After getting the Toro Rosso back into Q3, Gasly went on to produce a fantastic display and bring home his second points finish of the season.

“My first Monaco GP in Formula 1 and my second time in the points, honestly, it was an amazing race!,” Gasly said.

“Starting P10, we knew it could be difficult but the car was just so fast!

“I tried to be careful with the tyres from the beginning, and when I was alone on track I could just push flat out because I was feeling good with the car.”

Gasly was able to stay firmly in the top 10 with a mammoth first stint on the hypersoft tyres.

He added: “We managed to exit after the pits in front of the others and I fought hard to keep Hulkenberg behind because we know that in Monaco it’s hard to pass.

“I just tried to stay focused and not to make any mistakes because in the end the tyres were quite used – It wasn’t easy but we managed to finish in P7. I’m just super happy!”