Perez: Baku podium is not coincidence

Sergio Perez believe it is “not a coincidence” that Force India reached the podium in Baku as they were “always there” to take advantage of any situation.

Although Perez’s car suffered early damage in a lap one collision, and he was handed a time penalty for overtaking before the Safety Car line, the Mexican driver raced to third in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

It was his second showing on the Baku and marked a step forward for Force India who struggled in this season’s opening races.

Perez, though, says it was by no means a coincidence that Force India were able to capitalise in Baku last Sunday.

“Obviously, this result is a coincidence of so many things happening, but it’s not a coincidence that we are always there to take anything that is offered to us,” said Perez.

“Our battle is not here, to be honest, it’s the midfield and finally we got plenty of points with this podium, [and] we can close up the gap to the cars ahead, to the Renaults.

“We were definitely the fourth best team.”