Perez left to wonder about what could have been

Although he picked up valuable points in Austin on Sunday, Sergio Perez was left to wonder about what could have been had he been cleared to overtake Esteban Ocon.

With Carlos Sainz hunting him down at the Circuit of the Americas, Perez asked Force India if he could pass his team-mate.

However, given their early season troubles, Force India have strict in place for their drivers and said no.

Shortly after Perez was overtaken by Sainz, dropping to eight, which is where he would finish the race.

He told Marca: “At one point I felt I had more rhythm.

“I thought I had much better pace because I was saving tyres but then the traffic damaged my tyres and I stepped back.

“Esteban was also taking care of his tyres to get to the end.

“I was in a very difficult position with Sainz and with Kvyat the entire race.

“I could have had a little more pace and looked after the tyres (if I had been ahead).

“I don’t know if it would have been enough to keep Sainz behind but it would have put Ocon in a complicated position.”