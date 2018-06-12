Perez ‘surprised’ Sainz wasn’t penalised

Having called for Carlos Sainz to be black flagged in Canada, Sergio Perez was “surprised” that the Renault driver did not receive any penalty at all.

Following an early Safety Car period in Montreal, the two clashed at the restart.

Perez tried to pass Sainz around the outside but the two made contact with the Force India driver flying off the track at Turn 1.

He called for the “black flag” for Sainz, however, the stewards investigated the contact and deemed it to be a racing incident.

Perez was surprised by that.

“I overtook him into Turn 1, gave enough room, but I don’t know what was the reason I got hit,” he said.

“I was surprised that we didn’t see any penalty because I was ahead and I tried to give as much room as possible to make sure both cars went into the corner. But it happened.

“I managed to save the car because I was going to go straight into the wall.

“Luckily I managed to save it and we kept going.”