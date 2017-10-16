Pink-striped ultrasofts to be used in Austin

Pirelli have unveiled pink ultrasoft tyres for the United States Grand Prix this weekend as part of F1’s association with the Susan G. Komen foundation.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Circuit of The Americas has already been turned pink to help support the initiative.

In addition, the ultrasoft tyres, which are usually purple, have also been changed to pink.

“For America, we’re once again taking a softer range of compounds that we have done for previous races there,” said Pirelli’s Head of Car Racing Mario Isola.

“The Ultra Soft will be available in Austin for the first time: but in pink as a one-off, to highlight the brilliant work of the Susan G. Komen foundation.

“This should bring lap times down, continuing the trend we have seen over the course of the season.